2022 SPEECH FROM THE THRONE: MANUFACTURING AT THE CORE OF ONTARIO’S ECONOMIC AGENDA

Toronto, August 9, 2022 – Today’s Speech from the Throne placed manufacturing at the core of the Government of Ontario’s economic agenda – exactly where it belongs. The province reiterated a strong commitment to an Ontario Made recovery – one that focuses on finding the workers we so desperately need, and mitigating the crushing effects of inflation on business investment. An essential part of this recovery is the establishment of a comprehensive advanced manufacturing strategy, and an economic council to support it. CME looks forward to working with the government and our members on implementing this important budget commitment.

As a guide to the creation of a manufacturing strategy, CME’s Ontario Manufacturers’ Platform for Prosperity, outlines a provincial strategy to restore Ontario’s manufacturing sector’s leading position. This plan, which is based on three pillars – workforce, business costs, and scale-up – is crucial to Ontario’s prosperity and its ability to stay competitive.