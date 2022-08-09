Economic Strategy
2022 SPEECH FROM THE THRONE: MANUFACTURING AT THE CORE OF ONTARIO’S ECONOMIC AGENDA
Toronto, August 9, 2022 – Today’s Speech from the Throne placed manufacturing at the core of the Government of Ontario’s economic agenda – exactly where it belongs. The province reiterated a strong commitment to an Ontario Made recovery – one that focuses on finding the workers we so desperately need, and mitigating the crushing effects of inflation on business investment. An essential part of this recovery is the establishment of a comprehensive advanced manufacturing strategy, and an economic council to support it. CME looks forward to working with the government and our members on implementing this important budget commitment.
As a guide to the creation of a manufacturing strategy, CME’s Ontario Manufacturers’ Platform for Prosperity, outlines a provincial strategy to restore Ontario’s manufacturing sector’s leading position. This plan, which is based on three pillars – workforce, business costs, and scale-up – is crucial to Ontario’s prosperity and its ability to stay competitive.
Quick Facts
- Ontario’s manufacturing sector employs close to 775,000 Ontarians
- The sector’s 36,200 manufacturing firms also directly generate over 12 per cent of the province’s GDP and over three-quarters of its merchandise exports
- Taking direct and indirect impacts into account, the sector’s footprint amounts to more than 30 per cent of Ontario’s economic activity
For more information
Jane Taber
Vice President, Public Affairs
NATIONAL Public Relations
C: 902-209-9512 | jtaber@national.ca