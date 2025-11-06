Statement From Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Regarding 2025 Fall Economic Statement

Toronto, November 6, 2025 – Today, Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement:

“CME welcomes the Government of Ontario’s 2025 Fall Economic Statement and its continued focus on building a competitive, resilient manufacturing sector. We are particularly encouraged by the proposed amendment to the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, which will now allow investments in machinery and equipment to qualify, even if there is a delay between purchase and when the asset becomes operational. This sends a clear signal that Ontario is serious about encouraging investment in productivity-enhancing machinery and equipment across all sizes and structures of manufacturing businesses.

This update directly addresses one of CME’s longstanding recommendations and provides greater certainty and flexibility in capital planning, encouraging continued investment in Ontario-based manufacturing operations.

CME is also encouraged by the government’s continued commitment to a “Buy Ontario” strategy, leveraging the province’s $30 billion annual procurement footprint to support Ontario-made goods and services. We believe this initiative can be a powerful lever for building domestic supply chains, accelerating commercialization, and driving innovation across our sector.

CME remains committed to working in partnership with the Government of Ontario to ensure that our province remains a global leader in manufacturing and a hub for innovation and job creation. When governments take action to reduce costs and increase operational flexibility, manufacturers gain the confidence and capacity to invest in the future. That’s how we grow Ontario’s economy together.”