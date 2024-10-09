RELEASE OF REPORT FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING SUCCESS AN IDEAL WAY TO CELEBRATE MANUFACTURING MONTH

TORONTO OCTOBER 9, 2024 – Today marks a significant milestone with the release of the final report from Ontario’s Advanced Manufacturing Council. The Council was established to provide insights and advice on enhancing the manufacturing sector’s long-term competitiveness and securing Ontario’s position as a global leader.

“Ontario is the engine of Canada, and the province has delivered tremendous support for our manufacturing sector, ending the erosion seen over two lost decades – by lowering the cost of doing business and attracting production mandates in strategic supply chains. But our competitors have been more aggressive, and there is no ‘most improved’ medal in the global race for investment. We must continue to raise our game and bring all industrial sectors along,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

The council’s report puts forward valuable recommendations that stress the critical need for Ontario to close the productivity gap. “CME was honoured to participate in the work of the Advanced Manufacturing Council and to host Minister Fedeli for the release of the Council’s 2024 Final Report. The report release coincides with our celebration of Manufacturing Month, and the announcement of finalists for the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards.”

“We thank all CME members who contributed through surveys and roundtables that shaped our involvement in the Council. We strongly urge the Ontario government to implement all recommendations as soon as possible,” Darby concluded.

ONTARIO MADE AWARD FINALISTS

The award finalists represent manufacturers and retailers dedicated to helping consumers and businesses make informed choices while promoting the sale and visibility of Ontario-made products.

From August 19th to October 6th, 2024, Ontarians have passionately voiced their support by voting for their favourite manufacturers and retailers in each category, resulting in 67,000 votes cast.

Award winners will be crowned at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception on December 3rd, 2024.