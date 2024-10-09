RELEASE OF REPORT FOR ADVANCED MANUFACTURING SUCCESS AN IDEAL WAY TO CELEBRATE MANUFACTURING MONTH
TORONTO OCTOBER 9, 2024 – Today marks a significant milestone with the release of the final report from Ontario’s Advanced Manufacturing Council. The Council was established to provide insights and advice on enhancing the manufacturing sector’s long-term competitiveness and securing Ontario’s position as a global leader.
“Ontario is the engine of Canada, and the province has delivered tremendous support for our manufacturing sector, ending the erosion seen over two lost decades – by lowering the cost of doing business and attracting production mandates in strategic supply chains. But our competitors have been more aggressive, and there is no ‘most improved’ medal in the global race for investment. We must continue to raise our game and bring all industrial sectors along,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
The council’s report puts forward valuable recommendations that stress the critical need for Ontario to close the productivity gap. “CME was honoured to participate in the work of the Advanced Manufacturing Council and to host Minister Fedeli for the release of the Council’s 2024 Final Report. The report release coincides with our celebration of Manufacturing Month, and the announcement of finalists for the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards.”
“We thank all CME members who contributed through surveys and roundtables that shaped our involvement in the Council. We strongly urge the Ontario government to implement all recommendations as soon as possible,” Darby concluded.
ONTARIO MADE AWARD FINALISTS
The award finalists represent manufacturers and retailers dedicated to helping consumers and businesses make informed choices while promoting the sale and visibility of Ontario-made products.
From August 19th to October 6th, 2024, Ontarians have passionately voiced their support by voting for their favourite manufacturers and retailers in each category, resulting in 67,000 votes cast.
Award winners will be crowned at CME’s Queen’s Park Reception on December 3rd, 2024.
ABOUT THE ONTARIO MADE AWARD CATEGORIES & FINALISTS
Consumer Awareness Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
- Culture Shock Kombucha
- Lazy Daisy’s Cafe
- Thiru’s Gourmet Soups & Sauces
Manufacturer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- K-Line Insulators Limited
- Plastic Flux
- QUeen Milling Inc.
Retailer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Cheesy Cow Company
- Hamiltons of Pelham
- Throw Me A Bone Toronto
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
For more information
Jane Taber
Vice President, Public Affairs
NATIONAL Public Relations
902-209-9512 | jtaber@national.ca