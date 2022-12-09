Alberta Manufacturing Strategy: Policy Recommendation to Spur Manufacturing Investment, Innovation and Job Creation
Alberta, December 12, 2022
Alberta Manufacturing Strategy: Policy Recommendation to Spur Manufacturing Investment, Innovation and Job Creation was launched today by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
SUMMARY OF RECOMMENDATIONS
- Growing Alberta’s Manufacturing Market Share
- Collaborate with industry launch an “Alberta Made” campaign to promote local manufacturing and supply chains, in a manner that builds on the “Made in Alberta Labelling Program.”
- Adopt a comprehensive approach to supporting Alberta’s strategic and emerging manufacturing sectors, including petrochemicals, food processing, fabricated metals, wood products, mineral value chains and machinery and electronic equipment.
- Invite the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Association to participate as a member of the Alberta Procurement Council to support competitive local procurement practices to drive provincial innovation, investment and job creation.
- Encouraging Investment
- Introduce an “Alberta Made” matching investment tax credit or grant program to assist companies with plant expansion, upgrades, technology adoption, onshoring, re-tooling, improving environmental performance, and exporting.
- Implement a Patent Box tax exemption system to reward commercialization and production of goods and advanced technologies in Alberta.
- A Manufacturing Labour Force Strategy
- Support CME members in expanding efforts to attract underrepresented groups to manufacturing through training and grant programs.
- Support manufacturers in encouraging Alberta’s education system to connect youth to manufacturing careers.
- Work with Alberta’s manufacturers to strengthen immigration programs to meet the labour market needs of industry.
ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Andrew Wynn-Williams
Divisional Vice President
Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters
andrew.wynnwilliams@cme-mec.ca
1-778-828-8207