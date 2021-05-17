Manufacturing Women in Manufacturing
ASK THE LADY IN THE HARD HAT
Explore hot topics for women in manufacturing from the shop floor to the c-suite in CME’s Ask the Lady in the Hard Hat blog series, authored by women with decades of real-world industry experience. Why don’t more women consider manufacturing as a career? Is there really a glass ceiling in the manufacturing workplace? Can/should shift work be scheduled around childcare? Is it ever acceptable to cry at work? We explore the female and male perspective to answers to questions frequently asked by women in manufacturing – both big and small – and provide helpful guidance and recommendations on navigating tricky waters in the world of manufacturing work.
DEAR ASK THE LADY IN THE HARD HARD (MARCH 2021)
“I want to attend a conference that will help me grow professionally and personally, but it’s not specifically tailored to the functional parts of my job. How can I get my boss to pay for the event, give me time off and say yes?”
DEAR ASK THE LADY IN THE HARD HARD (MAY 2021)
“I am so overwhelmed as a manufacturing Mom. I feel like I’m disproportionately paying the COVID price. I’m now homeschooling, grocery shopping online… I feel I have lost control! Help!”