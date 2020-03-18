Auto manufacturers to temporarily close North American factories

CME reaffirms calls for support for businesses of all sizes

TORONTO (March 18, 2020) — Auto manufacturers announced today they will temporarily close their production facilities in North America in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a clear indicator that the COVID-19 outbreak is starting to have real impacts on the Canadian economy,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “The temporary closures will not only impact the workers but, also the thousands of manufacturers, many of them SMEs, across the country who fabricate parts and components as part of the supply chain.”

The auto sector is critical to the Canadian economy, especially in Ontario. Transportation equipment manufacturing represents 124,000 of jobs and, 2.3% of the Ontario GDP. Including supply chain and other effects, the industry’s total footprint is closer to 6% of Ontario’s GDP.”

“While the measures announced by the federal government earlier today are a step in right direction to help manufacturers stay afloat, we urge the government to continue to work with industry to develop solutions to keep Canadian employed and businesses running,” added Darby. “No businesses should have to fail because of this crisis.”

CME asking for additional measures including extending payroll tax reduction to all companies and temporarily halting all employer contributions to payroll tax. CME is also asking for direct financial support for companies in financial distress.