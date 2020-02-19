BC Budget Disappoints Manufacturers Again

VICTORIA (February 18, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is disappointed the BC budget issued today did not include measures to help support the growth of the manufacturing sector.

“The cost of doing business in British Columbia is always on the rise. Unfortunately, there is very little in this budget to support manufacturers in addressing this challenge,” stated Andrew Wynn-Williams, CME Divisional Vice President for BC. “While the training measures put forward today will help address the skills and labour shortages, there is nothing meaningful to support competitiveness.”

Manufacturers in British Columbia are falling being their international counterparts in terms of technology adoption and, its pre-budget consultations, CME highlighted the importance of incentivizing investment in technology, equipment, and automation to maintain the competitiveness of the industry. Regrettably, the government failed to recognize the importance of supporting investments in this budget.

“Despite the government’s commitment that BC’s leadership on climate change would not impair business competitiveness, there is no expansion of the CleanBC Industrial Incentive and Industrial Investment programs to companies emitting less than 10,000 tonnes of carbon,” added Wynn-Williams. “This is a critical disadvantage to companies who make things here and export them elsewhere.”

“Carbon tax revenue will reach nearly $2 billion next fiscal. It is time we re-invest those revenues to help boost the competitiveness of manufacturers who contribute significantly to this fund.”

Read the BC Provincial Budget 2020 Backgrounder