Breaking Barriers in Manufacturing: CME’s 6th Annual Women in Manufacturing Success Forum

Plus, Three Manitoba Manufacturing Leaders Who Are Paving the Way for Women in Manufacturing

WINNIPEG (March 6, 2023) –Women manufacturers from across the country will be coming together for three days, beginning March 7, for Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) 6th Annual Women in Manufacturing Success Forum.

The virtual forum is aimed at engaging and inspiring young women to consider careers in manufacturing, helping manufacturers attract and retain women in their workplaces, and empowering, supporting, and accelerating women in the industry.

CME has set a goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing by 100,000 by 2030 – and the opportunities are clearly there. To celebrate International Women’s Day, CME Manitoba is proud to highlight three women who have built successful manufacturing careers at home in our province:

The number of Canadian women working in manufacturing reached 521,000 last year, a record high number compared to 15 years ago. In Manitoba, 23.6 per cent of the manufacturing labour force identify as female. It is our hope that by celebrating women around us in manufacturing, we may inspire, support, and empower underrepresented groups in the industry to consider manufacturing as a viable option.

Additionally, the CME Manitoba division is hosting an in-person viewing party on March 8, 2023, where attendees will tune in together for the Attracting, Retaining and Growing Talent session of the Success Forum. After the session attendees will hear from Michelle Finley, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Canada for Roquette, who will lead a roundtable discussion to continue to build on the momentum of connection and community.

In addition to the “Success Forum”, CME has a variety of other initiatives to help increase the participation of women working in manufacturing, including a Gender Inclusion & Diversity Toolkit designed for manufacturers and Women in Leadership Training for individuals who want to develop a powerful network of peers.

