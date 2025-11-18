Canada Manufacturers & Exporters signs trade and partnership agreement with Make UK

Canada Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has signed a new trade and partnership agreement with its counterpart, Make UK in a major boost to economic co-operation between companies in both countries.

The agreement follows on from the joint statement by the Prime Ministers of both countries in June and is aimed at increasing future bilateral trade and economic co-operation in critical areas such as rare earth minerals, nuclear technology and artificial intelligence. There will also be a particular focus on defence and security collaboration, an area where both countries having strong defence industries.

At a practical level, as well as sharing information on science, technology and innovation the two organisations will focus on promoting trade, investment and commercial exchanges among member companies. The UK is Canada’s third-largest trading partner. In 2024, Canada and the UK conducted $61.0 billion in total trade of goods and services, with exports to the UK valued at $27.0 billion and imports at $22.3 billion.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Ottawa by Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK and Dennis Darby, the CEO of CME. It was signed in the presence of the British High Commissioner to Canada, HE Rob Tinline and the Canadian Minister of International Trade, the Hon. Maninder Sidhu.

Commenting, Stephen Phipson, said:

“This is a welcome agreement which reflects the longstanding and, historic, relations between the UK and Canada on trade and other areas of co-operation. Make UK and CME have developed a strong relationship over many years, supporting the efforts of UK and Canadian manufacturers to invest, create jobs and develop supply chain connectivity. Today’s agreement will now look to make the most of this historic connection through this industry partnership to boost ties between manufacturers in both countries and support the ambition of both governments to increase investment and collaboration in vitally important technologies.”

Dennis Darby added:

“Canada and the United Kingdom have an opportunity to build one of the world’s most innovative and resilient industrial partnerships. Moving forward, we see real opportunities to deepen collaboration in advanced manufacturing, clean technology, and defence procurement. Canadian manufacturers are ready to lead alongside our UK partners, and we are eager for both governments to seize this moment for bold, forward-looking growth to support our sector.”

