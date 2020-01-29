Canadian business groups urge all Parliamentarians to support swift efforts to ratify and implement CUSMA

Ottawa January 29, 2020 – A group of Canadian business organizations today issued the following statement:

“We call on all Parliamentarians across party lines to support swift efforts to ratify and implement Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

“After three years of uncertainty, it’s time to restore long-term predictability to North American supply chains.

“We call on Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties to make the ratification and implementation of CUSMA a top priority. Above all else, the agreement restores much needed certainty to our most important trade and investment relationship.

“This is about certainty and North America’s ability to compete with the world as an integrated market. It is time for Canada to follow suit and ratify.

The group consists of the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

The four organizations collectively represent many thousands of companies across Canada, employing millions of Canadians.