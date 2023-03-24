Canadian Manufacturers Call for Urgent Action in Budget 2023

Ottawa, March 24, 2023 – The undersigned members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition (CMC), a group of Canada’s leading manufacturing sector associations chaired by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), call on the federal government to support the manufacturing industry in Budget 2023 with measures that will help attract and train workers, support investment, and accelerate their transition to net zero production.

In addition to implementing a comprehensive industrial strategy for Canada, the members of the Canadian Manufacturing Coalition have outlined four priorities they want addressed in the March 28 budget.

These include:

Support industry by attracting the workers and skills it needs through increased and targeted immigration and enhanced training supports; Drive innovation, investment, and the adoption of advanced technologies and automation; Increase domestic manufacturing production and exports; Help manufacturers adapt to and advance Canada’s climate change plan;

The industry is under pressure because of chronic labour shortages, “Buy American” protectionism, declining investment, weak export performance, competition from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and massive costs associated with net-zero transition.

“Canadian manufacturers need urgent action on all these fronts to combat the threats posed to their competitiveness,” says CMC Chair Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. “Investing in our sector will not only enable our manufacturers to overcome these challenges, but to thrive, and to continue to play the important economic role they have always played.”