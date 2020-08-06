CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS CONDEMN U.S. ADMINISTRATION DECISION TO LEVY TARIFFS ON CANADIAN ALUMINUM

OTTAWA, AUGUST 6, 2020 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) condemns today’s decision by the U.S. Administration to levy tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports.

The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement today by President and CEO Dennis Darby in response to the announcement by the U.S. administration to levy tariffs on Canadian aluminum:

“The measures announced today are both unjustified and unnecessary, and will have a negative impact on the unprecedented efforts being made to restore our respective economies, which are reeling in the wake of COVID-19.

CME urges the federal government to respond quickly with measures that send a strong message that today’s actions cannot be tolerated and will have a negative impact on both the Canadian and US economies. Aluminum is a key component of countless manufactured goods, and because of the deep integration of manufacturing supply chains, the tariffs will drive prices up for consumers and makes our collective economic recovery harder.

The Canadian aluminum industry employs 10,000 workers, and we are the largest supplier of aluminum to the United States, and should not be the target of these unnecessary and unjustified tariffs.”