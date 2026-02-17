CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS (CME) APPLAUDS NEW TAX CREDIT AND TRAINING EXPENDITURES

VICTORIA, February 17, 2026 – “There are some really positive measures in this budget, particularly the 15% manufacturing investment tax credit,” said Andrew Wynn-Williams, Divisional Vice President for BC of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “This is the type of broad-based investment support we have been seeking for some time. Our industry has faced a really difficult period, and government is acknowledging that.”

CME also identified a commitment to expanded and targeted training as a positive measure in the budget. Shortages of skilled labour have been challenging for manufacturers.

“These training measures seem to address issues we have identified around skills,” explained Mr. Wynn-Williams. “We particularly like the intent to promote collaboration between industry and post secondary and drive at specific, targeted shortages.”

Although CME is concerned about the significant increases in debt and deficit, it supports the measures because that are a direct response to its landmark report Manufacturing BC’s Future, which identified a pending crisis in the industry. Manufacturing’s contribution to BCs GDP has declined from over $18 billion to less than $16 billion over the past ten years. This means the manufacturing share of GDP is now at a record low of only 5% compared to 9.6% twenty-five years ago.

“CME sounded the alarm on this decline over a year ago so we are pleased that government has seen the urgency of the issue and is taking some positive steps,” said Andrew Wynn-Williams. “Training, support for investment, and support for market diversification are all key elements we have asked government to act on.

