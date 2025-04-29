Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney in forming Canada’s next government 

OTTAWA, April 30, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney in forming Canada’s next federal government and looks forward to working with all elected parliamentarians to support Canadian manufacturers in the face of U.S. tariffs.

“With Canada’s industrial economy under threat, now more than ever, it is important that our newly elected government takes bold and immediate action to protect and grow Canada’s industrial economy,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

Canada’s manufacturing sector is a pillar of our economy, contributing $213 billion to GDP, employing 1.81 million Canadians, and accounting for more than 60 per cent of merchandise exports.

“U.S. trade actions are jeopardizing thousands of businesses and jobs. Canadian manufacturers will be working urgently with the government and all parliamentarians to advance practical measures to create a supportive environment that encourages investment, innovation, and job growth,” Darby concluded.

During the campaign, CME released its Blueprint to Strengthen Canadian Manufacturing, which outlines government actions that will be needed to address some of the structural weaknesses in the Canadian economy and to restore our country’s competitiveness, investment and long-term resilience.

The blueprint includes 17 measures to reinvigorate the Canadian economy by:

Breaking the regulatory gridlock that is stifling our economy by reducing red tape, improving regulatory development, breaking down interprovincial trade barriers and fast-tracking project approvals.

Accelerating innovation, investment and the adoption of advanced technologies by enhancing Canada’s tax competitiveness, reforming federal procurement, stimulating new research and development activity and investing in trade and transportation infrastructure.

Expanding and upskilling the manufacturing workforce by increasing training and development support and better aligning immigration policy with manufacturers’ needs.