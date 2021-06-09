Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Disappointed with Government’s Border Announcement

Ottawa, June 10, 2021 – Today the federal government released some details on Canada’s border reopening plan. While Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) supports the initial measures the government plans to take, the pace is too slow and the details provided did not address manufacturers’ main challenges at the border. CME is asking the government to remove all restrictions for manufacturing workers.

Canadian manufacturing companies are highly integrated and part of complex North American supply chains. Workers must cross the Canada-US border frequently in order to function at full capacity. While some essential manufacturing travel has been allowed during COVID-19, business travel has been dramatically curtailed and this has had severe impacts on Canadian industry.

“Even with exemptions, industry has continually faced inconsistent applications of the rules and quarantine exemptions not being upheld when workers arrive at the border,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

Today’s announcement does not address any of these issues and CME calls on the government to provide details as soon as possible. CME urges the following be included in Canada’s plan:

That current critical infrastructure essential worker travel exemptions for quarantine and not having to stay at hotels, regardless of vaccination status, be upheld That the list of essential worker occupations and reasons for travel be extended to include all types of business travel That the multiple testing requirements for fully vaccinated essential workers be dropped

CME is asking the federal government to include these essential components to ensure that manufacturing, and all essential workers, do not lose crucial border crossing exemptions in any future reopening plan.