Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters launches interactive Canadian Manufacturing Data Dashboard

OTTAWA, September 29, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters today launched the Canadian Manufacturing Data Dashboard, a modern, interactive resource that brings together timely, trusted data on Canada’s manufacturing sector in one place.

“Clear, accessible, up-to-date data is essential for informed decision-making,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME. “The dashboard puts key manufacturing indicators at the fingertips of manufacturers, policymakers, and media, helping them quickly understand what’s changing and why.”

The dashboard provides current and historical data on employment, sales, GDP, and merchandise trade by province and by sector in an intuitive interface that is free to use. Data are sourced from Statistics Canada and presented in interactive charts and tables that allow users to drill down by industry, region, and time period.

“Amid significant change and uncertainty in Canada’s manufacturing sector, the dashboard makes it easy to track new data releases, compare provinces and sectors, and get plain-language takeaways. Better access to data leads to better, faster decisions on hiring, investment and growth,” said Alan Arcand, Chief Economist at CME.

Each new release is accompanied by brief insights from the Chief Economist, highlighting key takeaways and trends to help interpret the latest numbers.

Key features include:

Core indicators for manufacturing: employment, sales, GDP, merchandise trade

Provincial and sectoral drilldowns with interactive visuals

Concise release summaries that spotlight what matters most

Organized by major releases, targeted for same-day updates.

A summary page with headline figures across regions for a quick overview

Explore and bookmark cme-mec.ca/representation and sign up for email alerts when new data are published.