Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters receives Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2026

OTTAWA, January 16, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is proud to be Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® for the seventh year in a row! The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CME. This year, 87% of employees said CME is a great place to work.

“At CME, we owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees. We understand that attracting and retaining talent with a mix of skills and expertise creates a better and more effective workplace. We want our employees to bring their whole selves and experiences,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

“For instance, our volunteer program, CME Gives Back, in which CME staff are encouraged to volunteer with charities and local organizations across the country, is just one of the ways we put our commitment into action. Last year, CME employees contributed over 750 hours in community engagement and involvement – whether it be through youth sports, animal shelters, volunteering at schools, cleaning up our communities, food banks or any other number of good causes.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://cme-mec.ca/careers/