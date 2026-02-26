Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Receives Over $3 Million Through PrairiesCan to Support Manufacturing Competitiveness in the Prairies

Winnipeg, Manitoba – February 26, 2026 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is pleased to announce that Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is investing more than $3 million from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2028 through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) to support manufacturing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The investment will enable CME to expand delivery of industry-leading training and competitiveness programming designed to help Prairie manufacturers navigate ongoing trade volatility, tariff pressures, and shifting market conditions while strengthening long-term productivity.

Through this initiative, manufacturers will gain access to:

Training for Operational Excellence, including Lean 101, Supervisory Leadership 101, AI 101, HR 101, Safety 101 and additional foundational programs ( CME Training Sessions )

Company-specific competitiveness assessments

An Operational Excellence Conference, including the Advanced Manufacturing Summit Series ( Advanced Manufacturing Summit )

Export readiness and market diversification support ( From Tariffs to Trade Workshop )

Expert consultations and regional networking opportunities

CME’s Operational Excellence and leadership development programming has helped manufacturers across Canada improve efficiency, reduce costs, and build stronger teams. With support from PrairiesCan, these services will now be expanded to reach more manufacturers across the Prairie region.

This initiative is expected to support more than 400 SMEs across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba over the program duration.