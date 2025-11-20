Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters welcome manufacturing leaders to Ottawa and unveil 2025 Annual Report

OTTAWA — November 20, 2025. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) held its National Manufacturing Conference November 19, uniting hundreds of leaders from industry, government and key partner organizations from across the country to help shape the future direction Canada’s industrial economy.

“This event brings together the people who build, supply, and sustain Canada’s manufacturing economy. They’re the innovators driving new technologies, the exporters opening global markets, and the employers who keep our communities strong,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

“It’s been a challenging year for manufacturers, but challenge isn’t new to our industry. Tariffs continue to put pressure on manufacturers given our deep integration with the United States. It is impacting manufacturers’ people, processes and bottom lines. Yet despite these headwinds, manufacturers have shown remarkable resilience.”

Throughout the conference, speakers explored into the issues that matter most to Canadian manufacturers today: unlocking Canada’s energy potential, North American trade and diversification, enhancing supply chains and critical infrastructure and harnessing technology that is rapidly transforming the sector.

Alongside a lineup of top manufacturing experts, the program featured a fireside chat with the United States Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, a political panel with CTV Chief Political Correspondent, Vassy Kapelos and Heather Scoffield as well as remarks from the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

On November 18, CME also released its 2025 Annual Report at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing its work throughout the 2024-2025 fiscal year to supporting manufacturers. The report details the important work CME has done to ensure members’ voices are heard by governments and policymakers, while helping them directly to boost efficiency through critical training, programs and other on-the-ground support.

See the full conference lineup here: https://cme-mec.ca/connection/save-the-date-2025-manufacturing-conference/

The 2025 Annual Report is available for download at: https://cme-mec.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/CME-2024-25-Annual-Report_Final.pdf