CME: $71B Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy a lifeline for businesses amidst COVID-19 crisis

CME: $71B Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy a life-line for businesses amidst COVID-19 crisis

OTTAWA (APRIL 1, 2020) – CME welcomes the federal government’s historic $71 billion investment in the new Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. “This measure is critical to help businesses of all sizes keep Canadians on their payroll and working throughout the COVID-19 crisis, said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “Manufacturers thank the government for adopting our recommendation to implement wage subsidies for businesses of all size to keep Canadians employed.”

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will apply to businesses that have seen a 30% decrease in gross revenues compared to the same month last year, regardless of number of employees, and cover 75% of salaries up to $847/week per employee. “Manufacturing will be critical to Canada’s success in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. This measure will help the industry.” added Darby. “It will also enable to economy to rebound faster once the crisis is over.”

Stated Darby, “we call on government to make this critical program accessible as soon as possible. This measure is a lifeline for many businesses and many of them might not make it through a 6-week wait period. Support is needed now.”