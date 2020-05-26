CME Alberta Advisory Board adds three new members

EDMONTON (May 26, 2020) — Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its Alberta Advisory Board.

George Fraser, M. Eng, P Eng – Chairman of the Board and Director of Engineering at Garnet Instruments. George Fraser is an industry developer of liquid level measurement technologies with more than 35 years of leadership experience.

Lindsay Haag, CEO, Environmental Metal Works & Group of Companies. Born and raised in Two Hills, Lindsay Haag began working for the family business in 1981. Lindsay is passionate about technology adoption and continuous productivity improvement at his growing company.

Grant Pilgrim, C.E.T., C.R.S.P. Vice President, Health, Safety and Environment, Technical Training and Property Management, Stream-Flo Group. A graduate of NAIT Chemical Engineering Technology Program and the University of Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Program, Grant Pilgrim has more than 25 years of industry experience.

CME Advisory Boards across Canada serve a vital role for Canadian manufacturing success. The boards help in advocacy, prioritization of policy solutions, and program development to ensure the association’s activities are aligned with members’ needs. Advisory Board members are the proverbial eyes and ears of the association.

“On behalf of CME’s Alberta Advisory Board, I welcome George, Lindsay and Grant to the group,” said CME Alberta Board and National Board Chair Dave McHattie. “Together we can help the support Alberta’s manufacturers achieve success as it re-emerges from some very difficult circumstances. I look forward to working with them to help grow manufacturing and the association.”