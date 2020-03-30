CME APPLAUDS FEDERAL MEASURES TO HELP ALL BUSINESSES

OTTAWA (March 30, 2020) – CME welcomes the extension of wage subsidies to all employers announced today that will help manufacturers stay in business throughout the COVID-19 crisis. “We asked the government for a life-line and they just gave us one. Manufacturers thank the government for adopting our recommendation to implement wage subsidies for businesses of all size to keep Canadians employed.” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will apply to businesses that have seen a 30% decrease in revenues, regardless of number of employees, and cover 75% of salaries up to $847/week per employee. “As the Prime Minister said, supply chain workers are at the forefront of this crisis and the contributions of the manufacturing sector are critical to Canada’s response to this crisis. This measure will help manufacturers keep Canadians on their payroll and working.” added Darby. “It will also enable to economy to rebound faster once the crisis is over.”

Stated Darby, “we call on government to make this critical program accessible and free of red-tape so that businesses that need the support can easily access it, and soon.”