CME CALLS ON PARTIES TO RESOLVE PORT OF MONTREAL STRIKE AND PROTECT CRITICAL SUPPLY CHAINS

OTTAWA, OCTOBER 4, 2024 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is calling on both the union and employers association to return to the bargaining table and reach an immediate resolution to the strike at the Port of Montreal. The dispute is causing significant disruption to the movement of goods, threatening already strained supply chains, and risking economic consequences for manufacturers and their workers across the country.

Manufacturers across Canada rely on critical infrastructure like the Port of Montreal to access inputs and to reach international markets. A protracted labour dispute risks causing extensive delays that will impact production schedules, increase costs, and further undermine Canada’s reputation as a reliable trade partner.

“On the heels of a national rail stoppage, Canadian manufacturers cannot afford another prolonged supply chain disruption,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME. “We urge both parties to continue negotiations in good faith and to come to a resolution as quickly as possible. Any delays in resolving this dispute will not only affect manufacturers but also workers, consumers, and the broader economy.”

The Port of Montreal is a vital artery for trade, particularly for manufacturers in Quebec and Ontario. As Canada’s second-largest port, it handles a significant volume of goods essential for the manufacturing industry. A lengthy disruption will have ripple effects across the economy, slowing production and risking job losses. The health of Canada’s manufacturing sector, responsible for 10 per cent of the country’s GDP and 68 per cent all exports, depends on reliable access to infrastructure like the Port of Montreal.

“We’ve seen the consequences of previous labour-related disruptions, and manufacturers cannot afford to go through this again,” added Darby. “Every day that passes without a resolution puts millions of dollars in trade and the livelihoods of thousands of Canadian at risk.”