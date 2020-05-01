CME congratulates the Ontario government for taking steps to reduce electricity prices

TORONTO (MAY 1, 2020) – Manufacturers welcome the Government of Ontario’s decision to defer a portion of Global Adjustment (GA) charges for industrial and commercial electricity consumers that do not participate in the Regulated Price Plan. “Manufacturers are pleased the government listened to Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) member recommendations and is taking action to reduce Ontario electricity bills immediately,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

“The majority of manufacturers have identified cash flow as their top concern during the crisis, ”added Darby. “The GA system would have caused a nearly $2 billion cost surge to Ontario manufacturers this year. This new initiative by the government is on top of the billions in support already provided to help manufacturers weather this unprecedented storm. All these measures are a great start in helping businesses of all sizes stay afloat during the crisis and, keeping Ontarians employed.”

“We call on the Ontario government to continue to consider the impact of electricity costs on the manufacturing sector, even after the COVID-19 crisis is resolved,” stated Darby. “High prices are putting Ontario manufacturers at a significant competitive disadvantage and, discourages investments.” A recent report from London Economics International (LEI) found that when compared to jurisdictions with similar manufacturing industries, Ontario’s electricity prices can be up to 75% more expensive.