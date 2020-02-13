CME & ECCC Partner to Help Manufacturers Improve their Bottom Line

TORONTO (February 13, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced today their intention to work together to help small and medium (SMEs) manufacturers access government support programs that encourage the adoption of new technologies and processes to help reduce their environmental footprint.

Lowering greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental impacts makes good business sense. SMEs can both reduce their environmental footprint and, improve efficiencies and, cut business costs. Many companies use cost-saving strategies such as moving to zero waste production facilities, investing in energy-saving technologies or expanding the circular economy to help their bottom line.

The Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change is the Government of Canada’s climate change plan developed with the provinces and territories and in consultation with Indigenous peoples to help meet Canada’s emissions reduction targets, grow the economy, and build resilience to a changing climate. The plan includes a pan-Canadian approach to pricing carbon pollution, and measures to achieve reductions across all sectors of the economy.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters will receive $100,000 in funding through the federal government’s Climate Action Fund.

“Targeted investments government incentives for Canadian companies to adopt sustainable technologies can benefit manufacturers looking to increase efficiency and productivity and, reduce costs.”

– Dennis A. Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

“We all have a role to play in building a sustainable and more prosperous Canada. The association, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters’ project will catalyze climate action in the business community by connecting small and medium sized enterprises with climate action initiatives to reduce emissions and create jobs.”

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“Better environmental outcomes are driving demand for clean technology solutions. Our investment today will support small and medium size businesses across the country, all while creating jobs and working towards reducing our environmental impact. This project is an important step in contributing to Canada’s clean growth and climate change plan.”

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry