CME Fully Supports Push for a Grocery Supply Code of Practice for Canada

Ottawa, May 12, 2021 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) believes that Canada urgently needs to strengthen its grocery supply chains by ensuring fairness and accountability in commercial dealings between large grocery retailers and their manufacturer suppliers.

For too long, manufacturers have been subjected to unfair practices by large grocery retailers such as arbitrary fees, cost increases imposed without notice, and late payments. This negatively impacts the economic wellbeing of the food manufacturing sector and is a drag on its competitiveness.

As federal and provincial governments assess the current situation and develop solutions, CME fully supports the draft Grocery Supply Code of Practice for Canada proposed by Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada and Empire Company Limited. This code will bring certainty to the marketplace and ensure fairness and accountability in commercial dealings between grocery retailers and manufacturers.

The draft Code aims to stabilize relations between these two sectors by calling for fair and efficient handling of all negotiations and commercial agreements. CME supports this collaborative approach to finding mutually beneficial solutions for both parties. CME looks forward to consulting with federal and provincial governments, as well as all stakeholders, to advance the development of the Code that will prioritize innovation, choice, and value for all Canadians. Certainty and fairness will bring stability to business and to manufacturers.