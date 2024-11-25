CME Looks Forward to Working with Government to Strengthen Saskatchewan’s Manufacturing Sector.

Initiatives will be focused on workforce development, supply chain stability and technology adoption to better Saskatchewan’s manufacturing sector.

REGINA (November 25, 2024) – The Manufacturing Saskatchewan’s Future report, released by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), points out pathways for growth, innovation, and sustainability in Saskatchewan’s manufacturing sector. These drivers aim to position Saskatchewan’s manufacturing sector as a major economic force, creating high-quality jobs and driving growth.

“Manufacturing in Saskatchewan is more than just industry, it’s about building a strong, sustainable future for our communities and the great people who have chosen to call Saskatchewan home. The Manufacturing Saskatchewan’s Future report highlights the incredible opportunity and potential we’re seeing in this sector, and I’m excited about the road ahead” said Steve Hoffrogge, President, Canadian Division Demers, Braun, Crestline.

“As a major energy producer and exporter in the Lloydminster region, it was important for us to support the CME report to further people’s understanding of the critical role exports play in the economic health of Saskatchewan and Canada,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus Energy President & Chief Executive Officer. “Canada’s petroleum industry accounted for $217 billion (30%) of the country’s exports in 2022. We need to keep our industry competitive as a supplier to international markets so that we continue contributing to the nation’s trade surplus, helping to keep life affordable for Canadians.”

STEP continues to support Saskatchewan-based companies by offering resources and trade expertise to strengthen their presence in international markets and grow Saskatchewan’s position globally.

A top priority for CME and STEP is continuing the strong relationship with Saskatchewan’s newly elected government to ensure that manufacturers have the tools and support they need to thrive. This highlights both organizations’ commitment to developing a dynamic and globally competitive manufacturing environment in the province.

STEP President & CEO Chris Dekker noted that Saskatchewan is home to some of the most innovative and successful manufacturing exporters in the country.

“Saskatchewan manufacturers and processers shipped over $11.6 billion dollars in goods to countries around the world in 2023”, Dekker said. “We look forward to working with CME and our provincial government partners in expanding our volumes and markets in the years ahead.”

CME is eager to bring forward initiatives that address manufacturers’ most pressing needs, including workforce development, supply chain stability, and technology adoption, while STEP will continue its dedication to growing exports. Together, there is a commitment to building a future-ready manufacturing sector in Saskatchewan, one that drives economic success and innovation.