CME Releases “Manufacturing Manitoba’s Future” Report: A Roadmap for Growth, Innovation, and Competitiveness

November 21, 2025

Winnipeg, MB – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has released Manufacturing Manitoba’s Future, a comprehensive new report outlining 16 key recommendations to strengthen Manitoba’s manufacturing sector through workforce development, innovation, and competitiveness.

Based on seven consultation sessions held across the province with 59 participants representing 44 organizations, the report captures the voices of Manitoba manufacturers, from small family-owned businesses to major exporters, who shared practical, solutions-driven insights on how to grow the sector and strengthen Manitoba’s economy.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of Manitoba’s economy,” said Jillian Einarson, Head of Policy and Government Relations for CME Prairies. “We heard loud and clear from manufacturers across the province that they are ready to grow, innovate, and hire, but they need a government partner that helps them compete and reinvest here at home.”

“As a manufacturer, I see the opportunities in Manitoba, but I also see the bottlenecks that hold us back,” said Otto Kemerle, Chair of the CME Manitoba Advisory Board and President & CEO of International Truck Body (ITB). “This report reflects what we’re experiencing on the shop floor and gives government a clear path to help companies like ours move forward.”

The report identifies 16 total recommendations across five themes: workforce and training, competitiveness and taxation, investment and growth, red tape reduction, and sustainable protein. A highlight of a few key recommendations include:

Create a Manitoba Manufacturing Productivity Grant (MMPG)

CME is calling for a new Manitoba Manufacturing Productivity Grant to help small and medium-sized manufacturers adopt automation, robotics, and other productivity-enhancing technologies. Modeled after Alberta’s successful program, the MMPG would provide matching grants of up to $30,000 to help companies modernize operations, increase efficiency, and stay globally competitive. Maintain Funding for the Made-in-Manitoba Program

CME is urging the province to maintain full funding for the Made-in-Manitoba program, which helps local manufacturers promote Manitoba-made products and expand market access. The program has been vital in supporting manufacturers through tariff uncertainty and global trade challenges and remains a key tool for strengthening Manitoba’s brand and export reach. Launch a Manufacturing in the Classroom Initiative

To address workforce shortages and inspire the next generation of skilled tradespeople, CME recommends launching a Manufacturing in the Classroom program modeled after Agriculture in the Classroom. The initiative would bring hands-on, curriculum-aligned learning about modern manufacturing into K–12 classrooms and connect students with real industry experiences and career opportunities.

The report also includes a dedicated section focused on growing Manitoba’s sustainable protein industry through ProteinMB, an initiative funded through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership program and operated by CME. It highlights opportunities to streamline federal and provincial regulations, improve research partnerships, and strengthen Manitoba’s position as a global leader in sustainable protein production.

“Manufacturers are optimistic about Manitoba’s potential, but they need the right environment to succeed,” said Einarson. “This report lays out a clear, actionable plan to help manufacturers grow, invest, and keep high-quality jobs here in Manitoba.”

CME looks forward to working with government and industry partners to act on the report’s recommendations and ensure Manitoba is one of Canada’s most competitive manufacturing provinces.