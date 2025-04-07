CME STATEMENT ON ONTARIO ACTIONS AMID ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

TORONTO, APRIL 7, 2025 – Today, Vincent Caron, Vice President, Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement:

“Ontario is the engine of Canada, accounting for close to 45% of Canada’s manufacturing output. There can be no complacency as we work to sustain and grow an economic sector of such national significance.

Today’s broad tax relief and business supports are another potent sign that Ontario is deeply committed to its manufacturers, and the quality jobs they create. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has been a driving force in advocating for these essential measures, which will help businesses save on much needed cashflow, maintain their capital, retain their workforce while they diversify business lines and adjust to the new reality. We applaud Premier Ford, Minister David Piccini and Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy for their support and leadership.

As global challenges continue, we urge the governments of Ontario and Canada to introduce historic measures in their upcoming budgets and sweeping legislation by summer to cut interprovincial trade barriers and structurally reduce costs to operate, hire, build and grow in Ontario.”