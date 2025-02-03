CME STATEMENT ON PARTY RESPONSES TO U.S. TARIFFS
TORONTO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 – Today, Vincent Caron, Vice President, Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement:
“Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters forcefully advocated for a timely and bold response to President Trump’s unjustifiable tariffs, including extending the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, and we’re pleased to see this reflected today in PC candidates’ Peter Bethlenfalvy and Caroline Mulroney’s announcement.
Now more than ever, all provincial and federal parties need to provide detailed plans to match this investment in productivity and securing jobs. We are encouraged by commitments from all parties in support of Ontario manufacturers unveiled today, but the details matter. We will have more to say as we continue to assess all commitments.”
For more information on CME’s requests to the Ontario Government, please read CME’s 2025 Budget Submission.
CME’s election questionnaire to all Ontario political parties can be found here.
All Canadians have the power to help manufacturers. Visit www.SupportOntarioMade.ca to support local businesses.
About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
For more information
Haddas Lederman
Communications Manager, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)
C: 647-262-3728 | haddas.lederman@cme-mec.ca