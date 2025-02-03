CME STATEMENT ON PARTY RESPONSES TO U.S. TARIFFS

TORONTO, FEBRUARY 3, 2025 – Today, Vincent Caron, Vice President, Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement:

“Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters forcefully advocated for a timely and bold response to President Trump’s unjustifiable tariffs, including extending the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, and we’re pleased to see this reflected today in PC candidates’ Peter Bethlenfalvy and Caroline Mulroney’s announcement.

Now more than ever, all provincial and federal parties need to provide detailed plans to match this investment in productivity and securing jobs. We are encouraged by commitments from all parties in support of Ontario manufacturers unveiled today, but the details matter. We will have more to say as we continue to assess all commitments.”

For more information on CME’s requests to the Ontario Government, please read CME’s 2025 Budget Submission.

CME’s election questionnaire to all Ontario political parties can be found here.

All Canadians have the power to help manufacturers. Visit www.SupportOntarioMade.ca to support local businesses.