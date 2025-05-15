CME STATEMENT ON SUPPORTS FOR ONTARIO MANUFACTURERS IN 2025 BUDGET

Toronto, May 15, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) applauds the Government of Ontario for taking decisive action in its 2025 budget to support manufacturers as they face historic challenges created by U.S. tariffs. The province’s bold response – through expanded financial support and strategic investment – recognizes the critical role manufacturing plays in Ontario’s economy and its future.

A key pre-budget ask from CME, the enhancement of the Ontario Made Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit – which raises the credit rate from 10% to 15% and expands eligibility to include non-Canadian-controlled private corporations – along with the introduction of the Ontario Together Trade Fund, represent a timely and targeted approach to help manufacturers invest. “These flexible incentives and grants will help businesses buy crucial equipment and tools when they need it most, supporting their pivot to new opportunities,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

CME also welcomes the creation of the Trade Impacted Communities Program, which will equip ecosystem partners as they seek to create supportive business conditions and safeguard the manufacturing jobs Ontarians rely on.

As highlighted in CME’s latest report, Keep Calm and Keep Training, workforce development remains an urgent priority for the manufacturing sector. CME commends the province for its continued commitment to building a stronger workforce, including a $1 billion boost to the Skills Development Fund for industry, and $750 million in funding for STEM programs at post-secondary institutions.

“These historic commitments mark a turning point. By working together, we can build on Ontario’s strong industrial foundation to usher in an Ontario Made economic revolution – one that champions homegrown innovation, drives global competitiveness, and secures long-term prosperity for all Ontarians,” concluded Darby.