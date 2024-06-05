Manufacturers helping lead Team Canada approach to Canada-United States Trade

Ottawa, June 5, 2024 – Today, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) led a group of top Canadian manufacturers for a Team Canada trade dialogue with the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The meeting was an opportunity for manufacturers to share the sector’s perspectives on North American trade, the upcoming renewal of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), and the federal government’s renewed Team Canada engagement strategy.

Minister Champagne co-leads the Team Canada initiative, which is working with industry leaders and other groups to strengthen and grow Canada’s trade relationship with the United States through direct engagement south of the border to make the case for continued economic co-operation within a partnership that is an envy around the world.

“Unlike Canada’s other trade relationships, which are primarily competing for market access, our partnership with the US is about working together to build things and compete with the rest of the world. It’s why we’ll continue to work closely with the federal government to help promote and strengthen a relationship that greatly benefits manufacturers and their workers in both countries,” stated Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

“As we stand at the threshold of a new era defined by a green and digital economy, it’s essential to reaffirm the strength of our integrated manufacturing partnership with the United States – our most important trading partner and closest ally. Through dialogue on North American trade with key leaders, we can identify opportunities to strengthen this partnership even further. It’s about championing the interests of Canadian industry and fostering collaboration for success,” said François-Philippe Champagne Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

These issues and more will be centre stage at the 2024 North American Manufacturing Conference taking place in Ottawa November 19 & 20, 2024. Learn more here: https://cme-mec.ca/connection/2024-north-american-manufacturing-conference/