CME Welcomes Easing of Border Testing Requirements

Ottawa, February 15, 2022 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the federal government’s plan to eliminate the PCR testing requirements by February 28, 2022 for fully vaccinated international travellers. These measures have long impeded the free flow of business travel and added significant costs to the cross-border movement of essential manufacturing workers.

Since the start of the pandemic, Canada’s necessary, but strict, border control measures have made it very difficult for manufacturers to send personnel abroad or to bring key workers into the country to make repairs, inspect manufacturing machinery, or install new equipment to help companies grow their businesses. Despite manufacturers being deemed essential workers, these restrictions nevertheless impacted the free flow of workers in and out of Canada since the start of the pandemic.

CME had long called for the removal of unnecessary travel restrictions on essential manufacturing workers and thanks the government for moving in that direction. We look forward to the end of all entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers and will continue to advocate for that with the government.