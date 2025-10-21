CME Welcomes Ontario Focus on Building a More Competitive Economy

TORONTO, October 21, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes the Ontario government’s focus on making the province more competitive through the Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025.

CME is pleased to see the government respond to our calls for measures to streamline permits, modernize approvals, and improve labour mobility. These are key steps to positioning Ontario as the best place in the G7 to invest, produce, and export.

“As manufacturers face ongoing challenges from global uncertainty, including the continuing impact of U.S. tariffs and the resulting pressure on investment and jobs, it is critical that the province moves quickly to create a more transparent, predictable, and harmonized regulatory environment,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME. “These reforms can help create the conditions manufacturers need to grow, innovate, and create good jobs across the province.”

CME has long advocated for a single-window office for manufacturers and welcomes the “One Project, One Process” strategy as a strong step forward. “We also welcome the government’s push for local procurement in the auto sector – an effort that can be further advanced by linking Ontario’s procurement priorities with the Ontario Made program to support local manufacturers and suppliers.”

At the same time, CME urges the government to ensure that these reforms are implemented with specificity, openness, and ongoing consultation with industry and community stakeholders.

“Manufacturers are ready to work alongside the province to deliver on these shared goals — building more jobs, stronger supply chains, and a safer, more resilient Ontario economy,” added Darby.