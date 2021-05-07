CME WELCOMES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S PLAN TO INCREASE CANADA’S RAPID TESTING CAPACITIES

Ottawa, May 7, 2021 – For months now, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) have been advocating to increase workplace screening for COVID via rapid testing. The organization welcomes the federal government’s decision to increase Canada’s rapid testing capacities by making it available to manufacturers from coast to coast to coast.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the manufacturing sector has worked tirelessly to introduce protocols and provide a safe work environment for their workers. With an increase access to rapid testing, our members will now have more tools at their disposal to better identify workers not showing symptoms of infection who may be carrying COVID-19 into workplace.

“This is good news for manufacturers across the country. It is another step in the right direction to increase safety in the workplace by making it easier for businesses to detect cases earlier,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

It’s time to speed up vaccination

CME would like to reiterate manufacturers’ will to be an active part of the solution in overcoming the pandemic. Going forward, we continue to welcome government initiatives that leverage our sector’s capabilities to speed up vaccination efforts.

“In our opinion, leveraging our sector’s capacities to help vaccinate as many people as possible is the best way for manufacturing to continue contributing to our economy while making sure to do our part in the fight against the pandemic,” concluded Mr. Darby.

Quick facts