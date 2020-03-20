COVID-19: CME welcomes industrial strategy to ramp up medical device production

OTTAWA (March 20, 2020) – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) applauds the government’s industrial strategy aimed at supporting manufacturers to ramp up their production of critical supplies for diagnosing, treating and preventing COVID-19.

Through its plan to mobilize the industry, the government will assist manufacturers who are already producing critical medical supplies and those who want to re-tool their production line to help.

CME, as part of its policy recommendations to help the economy cope with COVID-19 had suggested the government financially supports manufacturers producing or scaling up production of medical devices.

“Canadian manufacturers want to play a critical role in supporting Canada’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. They can and want to contribute to flattening the outbreak curve,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME. “We are pleased the government is adopting CME’s recommendation of helping to scale-up businesses that are already part of the supply chain, which will enable a rapid response from businesses.”

Added Darby, “CME stands ready to help connect the government agencies responsible for these new measures with its members and to assist businesses with the application process.”