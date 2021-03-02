Dear Ask the Lady in the Hard Hat…

I want to attend a conference that will help me grow professionally and personally, but it’s not specifically tailored to the functional parts of my job. How can I get my boss to pay for the event, give me time off and say yes? – Jill, Manitoba.

Great question Jill! Professional development benefits everyone. Getting permission, backing up coverage and securing the funding to attend can be a challenge. Honestly, in my experience after 25 years in manufacturing, the hardest person to convince of the value may be yourself! Really want to impress your boss? Take it a step further than your department. Does your company have high-level objective? Social or community commitments? Pull that strategic plan down from the shelf, read through your annual report, scour your mission and vision statements and identify how sending you to an event like this will tie back to a commitment your company has made to a broader goal.

Here are a five tips and tricks I follow to create a positive outcome:

1. Know your facts

You want to go to a conference. Great, but why? What professional or personal gap will this time away from your job fill? Research the caliber and credentials of the conference (speakers, workshops, deliverables) and fully understand the objectives to communicate to others. When building a business case, facts matter. Take CME’s upcoming WiM Success Forum in March 2021, for example. Why is it important? 12,000 jobs are needed immediately and while women account for 50 per cent of the population; they account for only 28 per cent of the workforce. Do the math: promoting women in manufacturing makes economic sense. Business facts not just…hey I want to go, give me the funding!

2. Know your audience

You are the expert regarding your funding audience. What are your departments main KPI’s? What matters most? Productivity, Quality, Teamwork? What is the vocabulary and terminology used? Does your leader need extra time to make decisions? Is there a professional development (PD) budget? How does the PD opportunity support the current business framework and drive business results? It’s easy to get lost in the passion of the ask so be sure to use the shared language to ensure everyone understands. Anticipate objections and the underlying responses. Plan ahead and practice. Consider making your ask in person and following up with an email. Manufacturing is an in-person industry, have your back up “idea” in place, remember you are coming with solutions not challenges.