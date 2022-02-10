Emergency Meeting Held with Minister Omar Alghabra on Border Blockades

Ottawa, February 9, 2022 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) hosted an emergency roundtable meeting between CME member manufacturers and the Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra to discuss the crisis at Canada’s border crossings. Manufacturing companies impacted by the blockades in Coutts, Alberta and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario were able to discuss their immediate problems directly with the government.

CME members explained the very damaging effects of the blockades at our borders. CME also urged the Minister to lead an all-of-government effort with their provincial and municipal counterparts to bring a swift end to the blockades and to come up with a plan to prevent further blockades from forming at other crossings. We thank Minister Alghabra for his commitment to working with us to resolve the crisis.

CME will continue to sound the alarm with all levels of government on the massive disruptive impacts these blockades are causing to the supply chain, to international trade, and to manufacturers. Going forward, governments must work with industry to secure and strengthen our vital transportation corridors so that they cannot fall prey to future disruptions. Canada’s international reputation as a good place for investment and to do business is damaged every time critical trade infrastructure is shut down like this.