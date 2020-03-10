Equipping southern Ontario manufacturers to increase productivity and competitiveness

Up to 175 SMEs to benefit from technology assessments with the help of the Government of Canada

OTTAWA (March, 2020) –Manufacturing is the backbone of many communities across southern Ontario. Advancements such as Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and Internet of Things are driving this industry into the future. To remain competitive in the global economy, manufacturers need to continually innovate and embrace new technologies.

However, many smaller manufacturers delay adopting new technology because of the risk of making large, upfront investments with uncertain return. To help southern Ontario manufacturers determine how technology can improve operations and maximize productivity, CME is launching the new Technology Assessment Program.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced a FedDev Ontario investment of over $5.2 million for CME to deliver this new program.

CME will provide up to 175 small- to medium-sized manufacturers in southern Ontario, with in-depth productivity and technology assessments, aimed at stimulating investments and the adoption of new technology solutions. These assessments will position businesses to improve their overall productivity, grow and diversify into new markets, increase competitiveness and bring higher-paying jobs and skills into southern Ontario.