FINALISTS ANNOUNCED FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL ONTARIO MADE AWARDS

Advanced Control Systems Corporation

Based in: Uxbridge, Ontario

A passion for Snowmobiling sparked the idea of Advanced Control Systems (ACS) back in 1978. ACS began as a small hobby machine shop in a garage producing snowmobile parts for its racing team. Friends and competitors were soon asking for ACS runners, helixes, clutch pullers, spring pullers, ice scratchers, washers, tunnel protectors, wheel kits, studs, bearing kits, and all other parts, tools, and accessories. As the company grew, evolved, and relocated once again, other product lines were added which included additional Snowmobile wear parts as well as a larger selection of tools, all to great success. Manufacturing a quality locally made product with 100% of materials sourced in Ontario at a competitive price helped grow the Advanced Control Systems brand through Canadian distribution channels.

FIRECRACKER PEPPER SAUCE

Based in: Toronto, Ontario

FIRECRACKER PEPPER SAUCE is a husband-wife team, hand-making premium Trinidadian style hot pepper sauces. Their ingredients are all natural and their sauces are made without the use of preservatives. They’re made in small batches with care and attention to every detail. The sauces are ALL NATURAL, GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, and proudly made in ONTARIO!

Fruit of the Land Culinary Market

Based in: Thornhill, Ontario

Fruit of the Land brings you the best of the land, featuring award winning, local, gourmet foods and custom gift baskets. Co-founded in 2003 by Michael and Stacey Kurtz, Fruit of the Land is where farm meets city.

Fruit of the Land began as a Holiday gourmet pop-up shop in Promenade Mall in Thornhill in 2003. Next year, the company will celebrate its 20th Anniversary and has year-round stores at Promenade Mall, Bayview Village and Vaughan Mills, as well as Holiday pop up shops throughout the GTA. Fruit of the Land has won Specialty Retail’s Visual Victory Award for Merchandising and Marketing; ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) Maxi Silver Award for Retail; sofi Award for Food Innovation from Specialty Food Association; Vaughan Business Achievement Award Finalist; and other prestigious awards. Many of the store items have made their way to the retail shelves of other retailers seeking to promote local Ontario products. The company continues to innovate, develop and promote Ontario Made products for the world!

Grey Jay Sales & Distribution

Based in: Bradford, Ontario

Grey Jay Sales is an Ontario based business that supports farmers and local producers of food & consumer packaged goods across Ontario to help achieve brand exposure through listings, shelf displays in the retail space.

International Safety

Based in: Newmarket, Ontario

International Safety is a privately owned Canadian company that specializes in the distribution of health and safety equipment. InternationalSafety.com runs on a custom-built software that they strive to improve upon every day. They also provide maintenance, calibration and testing services related to the products we distribute. International Safety was established in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada in 1993.

Local Jerky Plus

Based in: Sudbury, Ontario

Sudbury’s best locally made beef jerky! Using the finest quality of meats, try one of of their many flavours!

Mama Yolanda’s Gourmet Lasagna

Based in: Hamilton, Ontario

It all started with lasagna and a passion for serving the community wholesome food. With a recipe passed down 7 generations and originating from Abruzzo, Italy, there’s no beating the taste, texture, and flavour of Mama Yolanda’s Gourmet Lasagna. The company prides themselves in the pursuit of absolute perfection, and their Gourmet Lasagna is no exception. Each and every ingredient they use is locally sourced and all of their products are finely prepared and perfectly measured to ensure the same great taste every time you enjoy a piece of Mama Yolanda’s Gourmet Lasagna.

NE1 Spirits Ltd.

Based in: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Anytime, Anywhere, with NE1. Owners, Brendan and Andrea Jones, are best friends, partners, and parents. Their goal was to create a brand that was approachable, friendly, caring, and honest. A small family independent business that is blasting its way onto the alcohol beverage scene, NE1 wants to be a part of the memories created through social gatherings for celebrations, anniversaries, unity, and community. Just over one year in and they have done exactly that. Vodka was launched first, then Gin, and now they continue to plan as their brand grows quickly throughout Southwestern Ontario.

Paz Bakery

Based in: St. Catharines, Ontario

Paz Bakery invites you to take a break and connect with yourself. Treat yourself. Their Cheese Dots were made to inspire creativity and care while being convenient and easy, so you can effortlessly indulge yourself. Born out of courtship and love, they believe Cheese Dots aren’t just food, they are a feeling. Paz Bakery’s mission is for you to embrace that feeling.

Sauve’s Country Market

Based in: Woodslee, Ontario

Sauve’s Country Market is a small farmers market in south Woodslee offering the community with Ontario-made goods and in season local Ontario produce. The store only carries Ontario-made products!

The Scented Market

Based in: Guelph, Ontario

The Scented Market recognized a need for more at home self-care by creating and hand making products such as Scented Soy Candles, Room Sprays, Bath Salts, Bubble Bath and so much more! A lifestyle brand of products, the company prides themselves on being eco-friendly and using the best quality ingredients in their products, while also being considerate of their environmental footprint by offering reusable, recyclable packaging and candle refills. The Scented Market’s eco-friendly packaging combined with their self-care mission allows their community to bring the spa home and feel good about it.

Top Shelf Canada

Based in: Sarnia, Ontario

Top Shelf Canada is an award-winning premium condiment company started by former bartender and entrepreneur Joshua Lines with the support of his childhood best friend and culinary scientist Wayne Blythe in 2017. They are the producers of Canada’s Premium Hot Sauces, the Front Street “Flight” of sauces: Front Street Heat, Front Street Fire, and Front Street Inferno. With the onset of the pandemic in 2020 Top Shelf Canada ramped up its offering and added Adina Melanson to the team as creative and sales support. Top Shelf Canada was inspired by the notion that not only should Canada have its own proudly national brand of hot sauce, but it should also stop being reliant on imported goods and put a priority on Canada’s OWN producers.