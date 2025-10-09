Finalists Announced for the Fifth Annual Ontario Made Awards
Toronto, October 9, 2025 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is thrilled to announce the finalists for the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards today. Finalists for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.
From August 25th, 2025, until October 5th, 2025, Ontarians made their voice heard by voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category. Over 80,000 votes were cast to determine the nine finalists across three award categories. These finalists are now moving on to the last judging stage of the awards where a panel of industry experts will select the winners in each category.
“Beyond celebrating Ontario’s incredible manufacturers and retailers, the Ontario Made program continues to evolve to support the business community. Our new B2B connections feature provides registered Ontario Made manufacturers with opportunities to source materials more efficiently, build meaningful relationships, and strengthen supply chains across the province. By helping companies connect with one another, we are fostering collaboration that will drive growth and resilience throughout Ontario’s manufacturing sector,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
Award winners will be announced at CME’s 26th Annual Queen’s Park Reception on Tuesday, December 2nd 2025.
Congratulations and good luck to the finalists!
AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEES
Consumer Awareness Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
- Culture Shock Kombucha
- Lost in the Sauce
- QUeen Milling Inc.
Manufacturer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Plastic Flux
- SHW Pumps & Engine Components Inc.
- Styrok Inc.
Retailer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
- Raise the Root Organic Market
- Sauve’s Country Market
- Topline Feed and Farm Supply
ABOUT THE NOMINEES
Culture Shock Kombucha
Based in: Grand Bend, Ontario
Culture Shock Kombucha (CSK) is a women-owned, Ontario-based kombucha brewery in Grand Bend, founded by two Holistic Nutritionists specializing in digestive health. Committed to sustainability, CSK sources ingredients locally, offers jar refill discounts, uses biodegradable packaging, and runs a beach cleanup program rewarding customers with free kombucha.
Lost in the Sauce
Based in: Puslinch, Ontario
Lost in the Sauce is a sauce brand that emphasizes flavour vs just heat through its line up of gourmet all-natural, vegan, gluten-free sauces. They’ve been creating saucy experiences since 2018 through their markets, online, and at retailers.
Plastic Flux
Based in: Toronto, Ontario
Plastic Flux is a startup founded in 2021 that transforms 100% post-consumer plastic waste into functional, beautifully designed household goods, furniture, and building materials. Using locally collected plastic and custom-built equipment, the company creates durable, one-of-a-kind pieces with unique marbled finishes, having diverted over 3,500 lbs of plastic from landfills since 2023.
QUeen Milling Inc
Based in: Chatham, Ontario
Queen Milling is a specialty gluten-free and allergen-free flour mill combining time-honoured techniques with modern technology to produce flours that enhance the texture, flavour, and nutritional value of baked goods. Their finely milled gluten-free flours and blends prioritize quality and freshness, while their commitment to sustainability is reflected in 100% recyclable and compostable Kraft paper packaging.
Raise the Root Organic Market
Based in: Toronto, Ontario
Raise the Root Organic Market is a small, independent organic grocer in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood, specializing in fresh organic and locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and grocery staples. Founded in 2014 by JJ Sheppard and Angela Donnelly – longtime pioneers in Toronto’s organic food scene – the store features products from local farms and makers, including Pfennings family farm, Sunflower Kitchen, Delight ice cream, and Live Organic Foods.
Sauve’s Country Market
Based in: Woodslee, Ontario
Sauve’s Country Market was built to bring Ontario-made products and Ontario grown produce to the community. They offer a large selection from jams, bbq sauces, frozen foods, dairy products, teas, coffee beans, and so much more! All of the products are 100% Ontario-made.
SHW Pumps & Engine Components Inc.
Based in: Brampton, Ontario
SHW Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive industry, specializing in pump systems, engine components, lightweight brake discs, and sintered parts for passenger cars, trucks, and off-highway applications. Focused on innovation, speed, and quality, SHW continuously adapts to the evolving mobility sector, delivering advanced technical solutions and building long-term customer relationships.
Styrok Inc
Based in: North York, Ontario
Styrok is a family-owned manufacturer of ultra-lightweight, advanced fibre-cement cladding systems that combine timeless architectural appeal with modern performance. Founded in 2013, the company has grown from a small fabrication shop into a recognized innovator serving architects, builders, and distributors across Ontario and beyond.
Topline Farm and Feed Supply
Based in: Waubaushene, Ontario
Topline Feed is a trusted agricultural and retail supply company serving farmers, pet owners, and rural communities across Ontario, specializing in high-quality livestock feed, pet food, farm supplies, and Ontario-made products. Known for personalized service and expert advice, their knowledgeable staff support both hobby and commercial operations with solutions for animal nutrition, crop management, and everyday farm needs.
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
