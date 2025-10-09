Finalists Announced for the Fifth Annual Ontario Made Awards

Toronto, October 9, 2025 – On behalf of its Ontario Made program, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is thrilled to announce the finalists for the fifth annual Ontario Made Awards today. Finalists for these awards are Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From August 25th, 2025, until October 5th, 2025, Ontarians made their voice heard by voting for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category. Over 80,000 votes were cast to determine the nine finalists across three award categories. These finalists are now moving on to the last judging stage of the awards where a panel of industry experts will select the winners in each category.

“Beyond celebrating Ontario’s incredible manufacturers and retailers, the Ontario Made program continues to evolve to support the business community. Our new B2B connections feature provides registered Ontario Made manufacturers with opportunities to source materials more efficiently, build meaningful relationships, and strengthen supply chains across the province. By helping companies connect with one another, we are fostering collaboration that will drive growth and resilience throughout Ontario’s manufacturing sector,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Award winners will be announced at CME’s 26th Annual Queen’s Park Reception on Tuesday, December 2nd 2025.

Congratulations and good luck to the finalists!