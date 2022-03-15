Competitiveness Economic Strategy Productivity
GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR TO DRIVE ECONOMIC RECOVERY
Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) provides nearly $1.4M in funding for growing the manufacturing ecosystem
WINNIPEG – March 15, 2022 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) launches the Manufacturing Accelerator Program (or MAP initiative), designed to help Manitoba’s manufacturers to become more globally competitive in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with PrairiesCan and other key partners, the initiative will support individual companies and enhance the manufacturing network through advisory services, benchmarking assessments, and competency development to accelerate the competitiveness of Manitoba’s manufacturing sector.
“Manufacturing is a key part of the Manitoba economy. Nearly every local manufacturing company has had to make adjustments due to supply chain issues,” said the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency. “Our government is providing support to the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) to help local companies succeed at home and internationally. Through CME’s important work, this initiative is moving quickly to mitigate risks to local businesses and allow them to seize new opportunities.”
Says Ron Koslowsky, CME Vice President “The program aims to support economic growth by building resilient, world-class suppliers better able to serve customers around the world, as well as accelerating productivity and investment through advanced digital manufacturing. It will also build competencies to develop skills needed and attract new talent into rewarding manufacturing careers.”
While Manitoba manufacturers already have investment intentions of $1billion, through the MAP initiative, CME hopes to help boost these figures. CME will assist companies in focused corporate strategic planning and implementation, enhance Manitoba supplier’s capabilities and productivity through manufacturing digitalization and continued Lean processes.
Adds Gord Atamanchuk, General Manager of Manitoba-based manufacturer Micro Tool & Machine Ltd. (MTM), “Through CME programs and services, MTM has been able to accelerate both our Lean and technology adoption efforts and create even better value for our customers. From our supply chain to the skilled people we need to do our leading-edge work, having access to these supports is critical to growing companies and to Manitoba businesses overall.”
More information: www.cme-mec.ca/manufacturing-accelerator-program
Manufacturing Facts
- Manitoba manufacturers account for 9.7 per cent of provincial GDP with sales of $18.7 billion in 2020 ($611.2 billion across Canada)
- Manufacturing drives nearly two thirds of provincial exports
- More than 60,000 Manitobans work in the industry, and the sector employs almost 10 per cent of the total employed workforce in Manitoba
- Over the next 4 years, Manitoba manufacturers are looking to fill approximately 13,000 job openings
About CME
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing, and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
About Prairies Economic Development Canada and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE)
Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is the department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies. PrairiesCan leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation and community economic development unique to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) in the Prairie Provinces is delivered by PrairiesCan. The RIE program stream aims to create, grow and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs throughout the innovation continuum, and foster an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation, growth and competitiveness.
For more information
Jill Knaggs
Director, Manitoba Marketing & Communications
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
204.612.3372 | jill.knaggs@cme-mec.ca