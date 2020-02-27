Trade
Leading business associations call on parliamentarians to pass CUSMA without further delay
Ottawa (February 28, 2020) – Today, with the conclusion of the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade’s study of Bill C-4, An Act implement the Agreement between Canada, the United States of America and the United Mexican States, a group of leading Canadian business associations called on all parliamentarians to pass the bill without further delay.
Given the numerous challenges facing the Canadian economy, now is the time to set aside short-term political interests for the national interest.
Thousands of Canadian businesses and millions of jobs depend on trade and investment with the United States, our most important trading partner. With the Unites States and Mexico already ratifying this important agreement, there should be nothing stopping Canada from ending the uncertainty and finally restoring long-term predictability to North American supply chains.
The message was delivered by the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. Together, they represent companies of all sizes, in all regions of the country, from all sectors of the economy, and employing millions of Canadians.
ABOUT CME
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Stefi Proulx
Director of Communications
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
C: 613-292-6070 | stefi.proulx@cme-mec.ca | @CME_MEC