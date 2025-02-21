MAJOR ONTARIO PARTIES COMMIT BROAD SUPPORT TO MANUFACTURERS

TORONTO, FEBRUARY 21, 2025 – Following the response of Ontario political parties to CME’s provincial election questionnaire, Vincent Caron, VP of Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), issued the following statement:

“More than ever before, the future of manufacturing is a ballot question in the 2025 Ontario election. All major parties provided substantial commitments to support the prosperity the sector brings, generating much needed revenues for quality public services across the province.

While each party has areas they can improve, there is unanimity on cutting internal barriers and supporting Buy Local efforts, including through procurement. This new cross-partisan consensus will be critical to retain investment and keep Ontario resilient for the long-term.”

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario – Grade: A

“Scored high on all criteria established in CME’s questionnaire and offers the most balanced blueprint to build resilience amidst trade uncertainty. They are the only party formally committed to a long-term, whole government manufacturing plan. There is room for improvement when it comes to establishing more predictable investment incentives that can be used by all manufacturers with a footprint in Ontario.”

New Democratic Party of Ontario – Grade: B+

“A comprehensive set of manufacturing commitments with a strong focus on balancing workforce development, paired with the most generous long-term investment incentives – a broadened, ten-year manufacturing investment tax credit. However, their commitment to reducing costs for manufacturers is vague and the party’s weakest point.”

Liberal Party of Ontario – Grade: B

“Most improved party since their 2022 election platform, with a focused approach on workforce training, investment attraction and lowering business costs. The tax break for employers to hire apprentices and co-op students deserves special mention as a helpful measure supporting the sector’s future, if it is properly resourced. Their lack of commitment to a longer-term manufacturing plan hampered their overall effort.”

Green Party of Ontario – Grade: F

“No response to CME’s questionnaire was submitted.”