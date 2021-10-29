Manufacturers Worried by Growing “Buy American” Threat: Urge Strong Canadian Response

OTTAWA, October 29, 2021 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) today issued the following statement on the growing “Buy American” protectionist threat to Canadian manufacturing:

“Canadian manufacturers and American manufacturers are not competitors. They are part of a highly integrated North American industrial system that produces the goods that both countries use every day. Protectionist “Buy American” proposals for manufactured goods threaten Canadian industry, betray the spirit of CUSMA, and will hurt both countries’ manufacturers and economies. Now, more than ever, is the time to embrace the proven “Buy North American” approach to procurement within North America.” Said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

He added: “CME salutes the work being done by Canada’s diplomats, trade officials, Trade Minister Ng, and Prime Minister Trudeau in pushing back against Buy American protectionist policies. We urge the Prime Minister to raise this issue directly with President Biden at the upcoming G20 summit and to secure an exemption for Canada.”

If the US government will not provide Canadian industry with an exemption, CME calls on the federal government to enact its reciprocal procurement market access provisions that were announced in Budget 2021. We also urge all provincial governments to follow suit and limit their procurement markets to American companies if “Buy American” policies move ahead. “Canada cannot afford to stand idly by while our most important export market is closed off to Canadian manufacturers,” concluded Darby.