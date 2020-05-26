MEDIA ADVISORY: ECONOMIC RECOVERY: THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19; KEEPING WORKERS SAFE AND WHAT’S NEXT

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and leading Canadian manufacturers from across the country will share their experiences contributing to the fight against COVID-19, best practices that enables them to keep their employees safe and what they see on the horizon. Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME will be joined by:

Yves Dandurand, President of Adfast Corp

Brad Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CFK Inc.

Dr. Michael Bartellas, CEO and Co-founder of Polyunity

Geraldine Huse, President, Procter & Gamble

James C. Holland, President, Winpak Division / Winpak Films Inc.

From PPE to consumer goods, manufacturers make essential goods in the fight against COVID-19. To continue to serve Canadians, keep employees safe and keep the economy running, Canadian manufacturers who have adapted quickly and put in place world-class health and safety measures are now leading the way to recovery.

Media is invited to attend a 40-minute press conference featuring upfront remarks from Dennis Darby and an overview from each company.

WHEN: Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT (11:30 AM ADT)

Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT (11:30 AM ADT) WHERE: Zoom Press Conference

Register in advance for this press conference.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the press conference.