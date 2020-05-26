MEDIA ADVISORY: ECONOMIC RECOVERY: THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19; KEEPING WORKERS SAFE AND WHAT’S NEXT
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) and leading Canadian manufacturers from across the country will share their experiences contributing to the fight against COVID-19, best practices that enables them to keep their employees safe and what they see on the horizon. Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME will be joined by:
- Yves Dandurand, President of Adfast Corp
- Brad Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CFK Inc.
- Dr. Michael Bartellas, CEO and Co-founder of Polyunity
- Geraldine Huse, President, Procter & Gamble
- James C. Holland, President, Winpak Division / Winpak Films Inc.
From PPE to consumer goods, manufacturers make essential goods in the fight against COVID-19. To continue to serve Canadians, keep employees safe and keep the economy running, Canadian manufacturers who have adapted quickly and put in place world-class health and safety measures are now leading the way to recovery.
Media is invited to attend a 40-minute press conference featuring upfront remarks from Dennis Darby and an overview from each company.
- WHEN: Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT (11:30 AM ADT)
- WHERE: Zoom Press Conference
ABOUT CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS
Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada’s exports.
BACKGROUNDER
ADFAST CORP
- OVERVIEW: Adfast provides a full range of adhesives, sealants, foams and insulation membranes for North American manufacturers.
- THEIR CONTRIBUTION: Adfast pivoted production to meet the high demand for hydroalcoholic sprayable sanitizer. By adapting current equipment and recycling old facilities, they now have the capacity to manufacture 32,000 Litres of ADCLEAN sanitizer daily. ADCLEAN sprayable sanitizer is based on World Health Organization recommendations and is approved by Health Canada as well as the FDA. Since March, they have supplied hospitals and frontline workers with sanitizer at cost.
- LOCATION: Adfast Headquarters are in Montreal, Quebec. Adfast facilities include 3 manufacturing plants, a Tech centre for production automation and digital development, a Marketing, Customer Service, and Sales complex as well as 8 distribution centers across the country.
- SIZE: SME
- SPOKESPERSON: Yves Dandurand, President of Adfast Corp
CKF INC
- OVERVIEW: As an essential service provider, CKF Inc. makes a wide range of high-quality pulp fibre, RPET and foam products for packaging, retail and food service, including the leading paper plate brand Royal Chinet, with the iconic blue and pewter flower and leaf design.
- THEIR CONTRIBUTION: In less than 2 weeks, the CFK designed, tooled up and began the pilot manufacturing of the protective gear at its plant in Delta, BC. Made from recycled PET (rPET), the face shields are easily assembled in 60 seconds and will be available from CKF’s Delta, BC and Rexdale, Ontario locations.
- LOCATION: Hantsport, Nova Scotia plus 5 factories across the country.
- SIZE: Large
- SPOKESPERSON: Brad Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CKF Inc.
POLYUNITY
- OVERVIEW: PolyUnity provides high-fidelity medical simulation task trainers using 3D printing and code-generated design frameworks.
- THEIR CONTRIBUTION: They are leveraging their unique 3D printing technology and knowledge of the medical sector to facilitate and speed up the production of PPE.
- LOCATION: St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador
- SIZE: SME
- SPOKESPERSON: Dr. Michael Bartellas, CEO and Co-founder of Polyunity
PROCTER & GAMBLE CANADA (P&G)
- OVERVIEW: A household name, P&G’s brands are trusted in millions of Canadians in their living rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and bathrooms—and have been passed down from generation to generation. For over 183 years, they’ve challenged convention, led innovation, and helped shape culture.
- THEIR CONTRIBUTION: In addition to significant Force for Good efforts of over $4 million in cash and in-kind donations to support front line workers and Canadians in need, P&G continued to run their operations throughout the crisis ensure Canadians consumers still had access to essential products including toothpaste, diapers, hygienic products, and toilet paper. To do so, P&G put in place occupational health and safety measures that are setting the pace not only in Canada but, around the world. Globally and in Canada, P&G retooled manufacturing capability to produce much needed hand sanitizer and face masks using them to ensure their people can continue operating safely, to alleviate the strain on the existing supply chain for PPE, and to support the community as a Force for Good
- LOCATION: Toronto, Belleville, Brockville, and Brantford, Ontario
- SIZE: Multinational
- SPOKESPERSON: Geraldine Huse, President, Procter & Gamble Canada
WINPAK
- OVERVIEW: Winpak is part of a global packaging group with twelve manufacturing facilities in North America. They manufacture and distribute high-quality packaging materials and packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care.
- THEIR CONTRIBUTION:In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winpak continues to be an essential provider of packaging material and machinery to the food and healthcare industries. All Winpak production sites are fully operational with uninterrupted supply of packaging products to provide consumers with unadulterated food and medical treatments. Preventative safety measures have been implemented at Winpak’s business units across North America, and have been successfully observed by employees. Winpak also responded to the Manitoba Government’s request for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by manufacturing 100,000 face shields for frontline healthcare workers
- LOCATION: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- SIZE: Multinational
- SPOKESPERSON: James C. Holland, President, Winpak Division / Winpak Films Inc.