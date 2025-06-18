New data: U.S. Tariffs continue to hammer Canadian manufacturing, threatening jobs and investment

OTTAWA, June 18, 2025 – As Prime Minister Carney and President Trump commit to finalizing a new economic and security agreement within 30 days, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is warning that Canada’s industrial base continues to suffer escalating damage.

New survey data from CME reveals that three in four Canadian manufacturers are experiencing moderate to very severe harm from ongoing U.S. tariffs, undermining investment, employment, and broader economic stability.

“The results are clear: tariffs are continuing to inflict serious damage on Canadian manufacturers and their workers—particularly in the steel, aluminum and auto sectors,” said CME President & CEO Dennis Darby. “We urge the federal government to build on recent discussions between the President and the Prime Minister to secure a deal for Canada that removes these unjustified trade barriers.”

Manufacturers taking action to mitigate tariff impacts

To cope with rising costs and market uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs, manufacturers are actively adjusting their strategies—some of which are already contributing to reduced investment, job losses, and broader economic strain in Canada:

49 per cent are pursuing new export markets

44 per cent have cancelled or delayed investment plans

39 per cent have implemented hiring freezes or layoffs

16 per cent have shifted some production to the U.S.

Counter-tariffs and remission process add further strain

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs—many of which are temporarily paused—are also placing additional pressure on manufacturers:

66 per cent report increased input costs

46 per cent cite disruptions to supply chains and sourcing

Just 3 per cent believe countermeasures have improved their competitiveness

22 per cent say they have had no noticeable impact

Although the federal government has introduced a tariff remission process, awareness and uptake is low. Only 21 per cent of manufacturers are familiar with the process or have applied.

Among those seeking relief:

56 per cent want help determining eligibility

44 per cent are seeking clear, step-by-step guidance on the application process

43 per cent are requesting training and documentation support

CUSMA compliance remains a challenge for some

While nearly 70 per cent of manufacturers report completing all required CUSMA documentation for eligible exports, challenges persists:

18 per cent produce CUSMA-compliant goods but have yet to complete the paperwork

35 per cent cite a lack of internal expertise as a barrier

33 per cent report receiving inconsistent guidance from government or trade advisors

To support compliance, manufacturers are calling for:

42 per cent – clearer government guidelines, templates and digital tools

29 per cent – more direct access to government trade advisors

26 per cent – expanded training and workshop opportunities

Manufacturers call for stronger government action

While recent relief measures are appreciated, manufacturers stress that more decisive action is urgently needed—especially if a deal with the U.S. is not reached in the coming weeks.

Their top policy priorities include:

47 per cent – stronger diplomatic efforts to secure tariff exemptions or reductions

47 per cent – targeted tax relief to ease short-term cash flow pressures

34 per cent – temporary financial assistance to minimize layoffs and stabilize operations

30 per cent – a more accessible and efficient tariff remission process

The survey, conducted in May and June, includes responses from more than 100 manufacturing firms across Canada. The findings underscore the vulnerability of Canada’s manufacturing sector, which directly accounts for over 9 per cent of GDP, employs 1.8 million Canadians, and generates 60 per cent of the country’s total goods exports.

With more than 80 per cent of Canada’s manufactured exports destined for the U.S.—representing over 40 per cent of total sector sales—the industry remains highly exposed to unwarranted U.S. trade actions.

