Victoria – March 23, 2026

New Government Program to Strengthen Productivity in B.C.’s Food & Beverage Sector

The governments of Canada and British Columbia have launched the new Processor Productivity Program (PPP) to help food and beverage processors improve efficiency, increase productivity, and stay competitive in a fast-changing industry.

The program provides processors with practical, Lean operational productivity assessments and training. Participants can then apply for cost-shared funding for eligible productivity improvements, such as equipment or software. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) will deliver the program on behalf of the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and Food, bringing their extensive experience in Lean practices (https://cme-mec.ca/lean-programs/) and food sector support to processors across the province.

“Investments in value-added manufacturing and innovative new technologies drive efficiencies in our processing sector,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “These advancements allow Canadian agrifood businesses to scale into new products and markets and create more jobs and growth.”

“Food and beverage companies are at the heart of B.C.’s economy and our communities, putting food on tables across the province,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By supporting processors to grow and innovate, we’re boosting competitiveness and building a stronger, more resilient food system.”

“Productivity is critical to the success of any processing or manufacturing operation,” said Andrew Wynn-Williams, CME Divisional Vice President. “This initiative will help British Columbia food processors become more productive, more competitive and continue to build on our strength in that sector.”

The program is designed for growth-ready processors committed to implementing meaningful operational improvements and will be delivered in two phases.

Phase 1: Lean training, operational assessments, and on-site improvement including follow-up coaching

Lean training, operational assessments, and on-site improvement including follow-up coaching Phase 2: Cost-shared funding for approved productivity improvements (including equipment and software etc.)

Intake for PPP opens on March 25, 2026, and remains open until all Phase 1 spaces are committed. Phase 2 is available after completing Phase 1.

For information on how to participate in the program, please visit https://cme-mec.ca/processor-productivity-program-ppp/. You can also register for one of two webinars scheduled for 2 pm Pacific Time on March 30 and April 9.

Funding is provided in part through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). Sustainable CAP is a 5-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories. Fish and seafood businesses are solely funded by the Government of B.C.