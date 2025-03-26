NEW PARTNERSHIPS STRENGTHEN ONTARIO MADE’S MISSION TO PROMOTE LOCALLY MADE GOODS
FLAMBOROUGH, March 26, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), through its Ontario Made Program, is excited to announce the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with three different esteemed associations – Ontario Craft Wineries, Ontario Craft Cider Association, and Ontario Craft Brewers. Each MOU was signed individually with each association to strengthen collaboration and support Ontario-made products.
“The Ontario Made Program is built on the strength of collaboration,” said Vincent Caron, Vice President of Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy, CME. “These partnerships will enhance our ability to shine a spotlight on Ontario’s best locally made products, supporting our manufacturers and promoting their incredible contributions to our economy.”
“We encourage consumers to unite behind supporting Ontario’s local, homegrown products, such as those from Ontario’s VQA wineries. VQA wine IS a Made-in-Ontario industry,” said Michelle Wasylyshen, President, Ontario Craft Wineries. “Our association represents 120 craft wineries throughout the province. The VQA label on our bottles guarantees that 100 per cent of the wine was made from grapes grown in Ontario and further ensures that the economic benefits remain in Ontario where they support local agricultural, tourism, manufacturing and industry jobs.”
“Ontario Craft Cider is made from 100% Ontario Apples and produced by artisans in local communities right across Ontario,” said Janice Ruddock, Executive Director, Ontario Craft Cider Association. “We are proud to support a MOU with CME as we know the partnership will be instrumental in creating awareness of Ontario Craft Cider being a 100% Ontario product.”
“We know consumers want to support local. It’s never been more important, and there’s no better way to do that than making sure your next beer is a local craft beer made in a locally-owned brewery,” said Scott Simmons, President of the Ontario Craft Brewers Association (OCB). “CME has done an outstanding job of shining a spotlight on local producers with its ‘Ontario Made’ program and that is why the OCB is thrilled to be partnering with them to promote the Canadian Independent Craft Seal through this outstanding program. Together, this will make it easier than ever for consumers across Ontario to support local and find local craft beer made by locally-owned craft breweries on store shelves, making sure we continue to create jobs in our important sector and keep money in our local community. That’s something we can all Cheers.”
About Ontario Made
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products.
ABOUT ONTARIO CRAFT WINERIES
Ontario Craft Wineries is a non-profit trade association that represents over 120 VQA wineries from Niagara, Prince Edward County, and Lake Erie North Shore, as well as emerging wine-producing regions such as Ontario’s South Coast and Georgian Bay/Grey County. Ontario’s wine sector supports 23,000 jobs in hospitality, tourism, transportation, manufacturing and retail and contributes $5.5 billion annually to the province’s economy.
ABOUT ONTARIO CRAFT CIDER ASSOCIATION
Ontario Craft Cider Association is the voice of Ontario’s vibrant craft cider industry. Founded in 2012, the OCCA is dedicated to promoting and advocating for authentic, locally crafted ciders made from 100% Ontario-grown apples. Representing a diverse community of passionate cider makers, the association works to elevate the craft cider experience through education, innovation, and collaboration.
ABOUT ONTARIO CRAFT BREWERS
Ontario Craft Brewers is the voice of craft beer in Ontario and represents local craft breweries in communities across the province. We advocate for the 300+ locally-owned craft breweries in Ontario and work with government, regulators, and partners to help breweries grow and advance Ontario’s craft beer industry. We believe craft beer should be sustainably produced, readily available, clearly understood, and consistently chosen, and our focus everyday is to make that vision a reality.
For more information
Haddas Lederman
Communications Manager, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)
C: 647-262-3728 | haddas.lederman@cme-mec.ca