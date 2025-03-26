NEW PARTNERSHIPS STRENGTHEN ONTARIO MADE’S MISSION TO PROMOTE LOCALLY MADE GOODS

FLAMBOROUGH, March 26, 2025 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), through its Ontario Made Program, is excited to announce the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with three different esteemed associations – Ontario Craft Wineries, Ontario Craft Cider Association, and Ontario Craft Brewers. Each MOU was signed individually with each association to strengthen collaboration and support Ontario-made products.

“The Ontario Made Program is built on the strength of collaboration,” said Vincent Caron, Vice President of Ontario Government Relations and Member Advocacy, CME. “These partnerships will enhance our ability to shine a spotlight on Ontario’s best locally made products, supporting our manufacturers and promoting their incredible contributions to our economy.”

“We encourage consumers to unite behind supporting Ontario’s local, homegrown products, such as those from Ontario’s VQA wineries. VQA wine IS a Made-in-Ontario industry,” said Michelle Wasylyshen, President, Ontario Craft Wineries. “Our association represents 120 craft wineries throughout the province. The VQA label on our bottles guarantees that 100 per cent of the wine was made from grapes grown in Ontario and further ensures that the economic benefits remain in Ontario where they support local agricultural, tourism, manufacturing and industry jobs.”

“Ontario Craft Cider is made from 100% Ontario Apples and produced by artisans in local communities right across Ontario,” said Janice Ruddock, Executive Director, Ontario Craft Cider Association. “We are proud to support a MOU with CME as we know the partnership will be instrumental in creating awareness of Ontario Craft Cider being a 100% Ontario product.”

“We know consumers want to support local. It’s never been more important, and there’s no better way to do that than making sure your next beer is a local craft beer made in a locally-owned brewery,” said Scott Simmons, President of the Ontario Craft Brewers Association (OCB). “CME has done an outstanding job of shining a spotlight on local producers with its ‘Ontario Made’ program and that is why the OCB is thrilled to be partnering with them to promote the Canadian Independent Craft Seal through this outstanding program. Together, this will make it easier than ever for consumers across Ontario to support local and find local craft beer made by locally-owned craft breweries on store shelves, making sure we continue to create jobs in our important sector and keep money in our local community. That’s something we can all Cheers.”