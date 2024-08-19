Nominees Announced for the Fourth Annual Ontario Made Awards
Toronto, August 19, 2024 – Excitement is building as Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announces the nominees for the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards today. These awards recognize Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.
From August 19th, 2024, until October 6th, 2024, Ontarians can vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category by visiting ontariomade.awardsplatform.com. Each time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made registered manufacturer of their choice.
“The Ontario Made Awards are more than just a recognition of excellence; they are a celebration of the hard work, creativity, and resilience of Ontario manufacturers and retailers,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “The work of these nominees not only strengthens our economy but also enriches our communities and sets a high standard for others to follow.”
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!
AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEES
Manufacturer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
|Canaweld Inc.
|GoodPud Inc.
|K-Line Insulators Limited
|Nova Products
|Plastic Flux
|Progressive Industrial Fluids Ltd.
|QUeen Milling Inc.
|Sluyter Company Ltd.
|Tube Pro Inc.
|United Chargers Inc.
Consumer Awareness Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.
|CANADAMASQ
|Culture Shock Kombucha
|Devious Designs
|Gertie’s Peanut Butter Pies
|Healthy Prickly Concepts Inc.
|Lazy Daisy’s Cafe
|Mainway Handling Systems
|NutriCanine
|That Guy’s Sauces
|Thiru’s Gourmet
Retailer Spotlight Award
Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.
|Cannoli Crunch
|Cedar Barn Homestead
|Cheesy Cow Company
|Hamiltons of Pelham
|SALT Leisure Wear Inc.
|Sauve’s Country Market
|The Scented Market
|Throw Me A Bone Toronto Inc.
|Toybox Fashions
|Unique Town Boutique
ABOUT ONTARIO MADE
Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Haddas Lederman
Communications Manager, Ontario
Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)