Nominees Announced for the Fourth Annual Ontario Made Awards

Toronto, August 19, 2024 – Excitement is building as Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announces the nominees for the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards today. These awards recognize Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From August 19th, 2024, until October 6th, 2024, Ontarians can vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category by visiting ontariomade.awardsplatform.com. Each time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made registered manufacturer of their choice.

“The Ontario Made Awards are more than just a recognition of excellence; they are a celebration of the hard work, creativity, and resilience of Ontario manufacturers and retailers,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “The work of these nominees not only strengthens our economy but also enriches our communities and sets a high standard for others to follow.”

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!

AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEES

Manufacturer Spotlight Award

Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has taken initiative to spotlight the Ontario Made brand and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Canaweld Inc. GoodPud Inc.
K-Line Insulators Limited Nova Products
Plastic Flux Progressive Industrial Fluids Ltd.
QUeen Milling Inc. Sluyter Company Ltd.
Tube Pro Inc. United Chargers Inc.

 

Consumer Awareness Award

Recognizes an Ontario Made manufacturer that has integrated the Ontario Made logo into their business to further increase the sale and awareness of locally made products among consumers.

CANADAMASQ Culture Shock Kombucha
Devious Designs Gertie’s Peanut Butter Pies
Healthy Prickly Concepts Inc. Lazy Daisy’s Cafe
Mainway Handling Systems NutriCanine
That Guy’s Sauces Thiru’s Gourmet

 

Retailer Spotlight Award

Recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Cannoli Crunch Cedar Barn Homestead
Cheesy Cow Company Hamiltons of Pelham
SALT Leisure Wear Inc. Sauve’s Country Market
The Scented Market Throw Me A Bone Toronto Inc.
Toybox Fashions Unique Town Boutique

ABOUT ONTARIO MADE

Managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), a non-profit business association that represents over 2,500 leading manufacturers from coast to coast to help their businesses grow, Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products. Visit SupportOntarioMade.ca to learn more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Haddas Lederman

Communications Manager, Ontario

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)

haddas.lederman@cme-mec.ca