Nominees Announced for the Fourth Annual Ontario Made Awards

Toronto, August 19, 2024 – Excitement is building as Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) announces the nominees for the fourth annual Ontario Made Awards today. These awards recognize Ontario manufacturers and retailers that help consumers make informed decisions in increasing the sale and awareness of Ontario-made products.

From August 19th, 2024, until October 6th, 2024, Ontarians can vote for their favourite manufacturer and retailer in each category by visiting ontariomade.awardsplatform.com. Each time an individual submits a vote, they are entered to win one of five $200 gift cards to a registered Ontario Made registered manufacturer of their choice.

“The Ontario Made Awards are more than just a recognition of excellence; they are a celebration of the hard work, creativity, and resilience of Ontario manufacturers and retailers,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME). “The work of these nominees not only strengthens our economy but also enriches our communities and sets a high standard for others to follow.”

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!